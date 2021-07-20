Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Andreessen Horowitz leads $58 mln funding in fintech firm Titan

2 minute read

July 20 (Reuters) - Investment management platform Titan raised $58 million in a funding round led by venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz's cryptocurrency fund, with participation from celebrities Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr, Jared Leto and Will Smith.

Titan's mobile-first investment platform, aimed at providing expert capital management to everyday investors irrespective of their wealth, saw more than six-fold growth over the past year, the company said on Tuesday.

Its assets under management are expected to cross a billion dollars later this year, Titan said.

Capital raised so far, including the latest funding, totals $75 million, Titan said, adding that existing investors including General Catalyst, BoxGroup and Ashton Kutcher's Sound Ventures also participated in the funding round.

The funds raised will be used to further develop Titan's platform, build a suite of investment products and scale Titan's core functional teams, the company said.

"Traditional investment management vehicles remain the tech-equivalents of VHS tapes. The industry needs a new operating system," said Joe Percoco, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Titan.

Horowitz's cryptocurrency fund a16z's general partner, Anish Acharya, will join Titan's board.

Reporting by Sohini Podder; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 2:13 PM UTCNasdaq partners with major banks to spin out trading platform for pre-IPO stocks

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) on Tuesday partnered with big U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, to separate its platform that allows people to trade in shares of private companies, which have seen strong interest from investors seeking lofty returns on investments.

FinanceUBS profit leaps 63% in Q2 amid wealth management boom
FinanceU.S. insurer Travelers posts profit beat on underwriting, investments
FinanceSquare launches small business banking
FinanceBarclays appoints new co-heads of investment banking