July 17 (Reuters) - Angelo Mozilo, who propelled Countrywide Financial Corp to become the largest U.S. mortgage lender during the housing boom only to see the company crash in the 2008 financial crisis, has died, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Mozilo died on July 16 of natural causes, according to the report.

Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru

