Anima CEO does not see stronger MPS accord in short term















MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Anima Holding (ANIM.MI) does not expect to tighten its partnership with Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) in the near term, Chief Executive Alessandro Melzi D'Eril told analysts on Monday.

Speaking after Anima reported a 36% drop in net profit adjusted for extraordinary items for the first nine months, Melzi D'Eril said the Tuscan bank had failed to take up the asset manager's offer of a bigger capital increase contribution.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing Federico Maccioni











