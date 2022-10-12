Anima set to invest 25 mln euros in Monte dei Paschi's share sale-source















MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Anima Holding (ANIM.MI) is set to invest 25 million euros ($24 million) in Monte dei Paschi di Siena's (BMPS.MI) upcoming share issue, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The decision, which is yet to be approved by Anima's board, comes after Monte dei Paschi stalled a proposal by its asset management partner to invest up to 200 million euros in the share issue as part of a strengthening of their commercial agreements.

($1 = 1.0295 euros)

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak











