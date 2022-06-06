Ant Group launches digital bank ANEXT in Singapore

A man walks past an Ant Group logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File Photo

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - Ant Group, the Chinese financial technology giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, said on Monday that it has launched a Singapore-incorporated digital wholesale bank, ANEXT Bank.

Ant, the financial affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (9988.HK), received the approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for ANEXT to commence business on June 2, the company said in a statement.

ANEXT is wholly-owned by Ant, it added.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill

