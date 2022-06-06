Ant Group launches digital bank ANEXT in Singapore
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - Ant Group, the Chinese financial technology giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, said on Monday that it has launched a Singapore-incorporated digital wholesale bank, ANEXT Bank.
Ant, the financial affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (9988.HK), received the approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for ANEXT to commence business on June 2, the company said in a statement.
ANEXT is wholly-owned by Ant, it added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.