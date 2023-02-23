Ant Group quarterly net profit plunges by 82.7% -Alibaba filing















SHANGHAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group on Thursday made net profit of 3.05 billion yuan ($442.13 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down 82.7% from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations from Alibaba Group Holding's earnings report.

The e-commerce giant reports profit from Ant one quarter in arrears.

($1 = 6.8985 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Josh Horwitz Editing by David Goodman











