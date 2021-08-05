Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Apis Partners invests $32 mln in Indonesia digital payments firm

1 minute read

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - London-headquartered private equity asset manager Apis Partners LLP said on Thursday it has invested $32 million in DOKU, an Indonesian digital payments firm owned by tech and media firm Emtek Group, in a market seeing strong growth and consolidation.

Founded in 2007, DOKU earns the majority of its revenue by processing online payments for large and small businesses in Southeast Asia's largest economy, one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets worth an estimated $40 billion.

"We have invested in payments gateways in Africa and in other parts of Southeast Asia and India because we feel that the future is digital payments and these spur online transactions," Matteo Stefanel, co-founder and managing partner at Apis, told Reuters.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 1:20 AM UTCRobinhood shares surge 50%, as investors scoop up 'the meme of memes'

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O)rose more than 50% on Wednesday during a wild trading session as investors scooped up shares after its underwhelming stock market debut last week.

FinanceThe $29 billion deal in 11 weeks: how Square bought Afterpay
FinanceHSBC increases U.S. first-year analysts pay to $100,000
FinanceSingapore's DBS bets on post-pandemic recovery, profit up on lower credit costs
FinanceItaly vows to protect Monte Paschi jobs in UniCredit deal