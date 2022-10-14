Ashmore reports $8 bln fall in assets under management















Oct 14 (Reuters) - Investment group Ashmore (ASHM.L) reported on Friday an $8 billion fall in assets under management for the September quarter, as investors remained risk-averse amid geopolitical risks and rising recession fears.

The company also reported net outflows of $5 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, as investors cut exposure to the external debt and local currency.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.