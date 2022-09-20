Australia's AMP handed $9.7 mln penalty for fee-related breaches

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of AMP Ltd, Australia's biggest retail wealth manager, adorns their head office located in central Sydney, Australia, May 5, 2017. Picture taken May 5, 2017.REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wealth manager AMP Ltd (AMP.AX) said on Tuesday it was handed a A$14.5 million ($9.74 million) penalty by the Federal court in relation to breaches concerning the historic charging of "Plan Service Fees."

($1 = 1.4890 Australian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.