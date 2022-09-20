1 minute read
Australia's AMP handed $9.7 mln penalty for fee-related breaches
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wealth manager AMP Ltd (AMP.AX) said on Tuesday it was handed a A$14.5 million ($9.74 million) penalty by the Federal court in relation to breaches concerning the historic charging of "Plan Service Fees."
($1 = 1.4890 Australian dollars)
