Australia's AMP handed $9.7 mln penalty for fee-related breaches

1 minute read

The logo of AMP Ltd, Australia's biggest retail wealth manager, adorns their head office located in central Sydney, Australia, May 5, 2017. Picture taken May 5, 2017.REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wealth manager AMP Ltd (AMP.AX) said on Tuesday it was handed a A$14.5 million ($9.74 million) penalty by the Federal court in relation to breaches concerning the historic charging of "Plan Service Fees."

($1 = 1.4890 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.