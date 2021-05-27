Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Australia's CBA to let customers check other bank balances on its app

Reuters
2 minute read

A Commonwealth Bank of Australia logo adorns the wall of a branch in Sydney, Australia, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) on Thursday became the first among the country's four big lenders to allow customers to view account balances from other lenders through its app, in a push to improve digital banking relationships.

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed lenders to trim physical branches and beef up their digital presence as more customers take to online transactions.

CBA, Australia's largest bank, said its move came under the country's Consumer Data Right (CDR) law that will soon be extended to energy and other sectors.

The bank said it would invest A$50 million ($38.68 million) in two startups, picking up a 23% stake in online shopping platform Little Birdie and 25% in Amber, which provides access to wholesale electricity prices.

The investments highlight how some banks are vying to go beyond traditional banking as they grapple with the rise of fintechs that are growing popular with younger customers.

Amber offers a subscription service to users to get access to wholesale electricity prices, which have nearly halved over the past three years and tend to be lower than retail prices.

CBA said it would be able to offer additional discounts to its customers through its A$20 million investment.

With Little Birdie, CBA will widen its shopping offerings ahead of the launch of its own buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) offering this summer. It also owns a small stake in Swedish firm Klarna.

Among the Big Four, National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) has broadened its digital offering by snapping up neobank 86 400, while Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) has partnered with Afterpay (APT.AX) to offer banking platform services.

($1 = 1.2928 Australian dollars)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 5:52 AM UTCCryptos turn choppy as bounce momentum ebbs

Cryptocurrencies slipped on Thursday, though without falling through recent lows, as traders clung to hopes that a nascent recovery from last week's plunge can regain its momentum.

TechnologyAnalysis: Amazon’s Washington critics set to pounce on MGM deal
TechnologyNvidia forecast beats expectations but crypto mining's role remains unclear
TechnologyHK's Next Digital shares soar as trading resumes after Jimmy Lai assets frozen
TechnologyLenovo's Q4 profit growth of 512% beats estimates