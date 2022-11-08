Australia's NAB beats cash profit estimates on lending growth, rising rates

Summary

Summary Companies FY cash earnings A$7.10 bln, up 8.3%

Full-year total dividend of A$1.51/share

Rise in home, business lending boost earnings















Nov 9 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank (NAB.AX), the country's second-largest lender, on Wednesday logged a better-than-expected annual cash profit helped by robust home and business lending growth and margins that were supported by rising interest rates.

The lender warned that ongoing economic uncertainty, stemming from rising interest rates owing to soaring inflation, could challenge some customers, but was confident of standing strong on the back of strong employment and substantial home and business savings.

However, rapidly rising interest rates and inflation could impact household budgets, dampening consumption and overall growth, Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan said.

During the year ended September, rising business lending volumes and a 7% growth in Australian home loans helped the bank record cash earnings of A$7.10 billion ($4.62 billion), higher than A$6.56 billion a year earlier and beating analysts' estimate of A$7.08 billion according to Refinitiv Eikon.

"This outcome reflects continued execution of our strategy including targeted volume growth and a disciplined approach to managing costs while investing for growth," McEwan said.

Australia's "big four" banks enjoyed a boom in home lending in the first half of the year, as record low rates and a pandemic-fuelled shift to remote working lifted property markets.

In contrast, recent aggressive policy tightening has helped expand margins, but left them susceptible to a downturn in their core mortgage lending businesses.

The banks have also had to contend with higher expenses amid soaring cost of living pressures, declining home prices, and wage inflation. read more read more

NAB's stressed loans, interest payments on which were delayed for over 90 days, fell to 0.66% from last year's 0.94%. Net interest margin, a key metric of profitability, ticked 1 basis point higher to 1.65% on an adjusted basis.

The Melbourne-based bank declared a final dividend of 78 Australian cents per share, compared with 67 Australian cents apiece last year.

($1 = 1.5380 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.