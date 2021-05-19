Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Vienna-based real estate group Immofinanz (IMFI.VI) on Wednesday launched a 1.14 billion euro ($1.39 billion) takeover bid for rival S Immo (SIAG.VI), aiming to strengthen its business and make savings.

The 22.25 euro per share offer is subject to the condition that S Immo cancels its current policy limiting its shareholders' voting rights to 15%, even if their stakes are higher, Immofinanz said.

Immofinanz, which already owns 26.5% of S Immo, has failed to overturn that policy in the past.

S Immo's shares stood at 21.75 euros at 0844 GMT, down 0.7%, while shares in Immofinanz were 1% lower at 17.78 euros, in line with a 0.9% drop in Austria's blue-chip index (.ATX).

Immofinanz said the minimum acceptance threshold for the offer was 50% plus one share, with the acceptance period running from May 19 to July 16.

Discussions over a tie-up between the two companies have been ongoing for years. In 2019, they abandoned talks after failing to agree on a share exchange ratio.

Analysts have long said consolidation among Austria's three remaining listed property groups, which also include CA Immo (CAIV.VI), would make sense, as it would increase sales power and financial strength.

($1 = 0.8180 euros)

