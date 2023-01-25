Aviva keeps dividend, capital returns guidance after UK's December cold snap

An Aviva logo on the window of the company head office in the city of London, Britain March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva (AV.L) on Wednesday maintained its dividend guidance and capital returns outlook as it reported a positive end to trading for the year in its general insurance unit.

The company said it expects the group's full-year combined operating ratio to be around 94.6%, in line with guidance given at its third-quarter update.

"We continue to price appropriately for the high inflation environment, in particular in UK Personal Lines, responding at pace to emerging data and trends," the insurer said in a statement.

One of Britain's biggest motor and home insurers, Aviva estimated December's adverse weather conditions in the UK to cost around 50 million pounds ($61.65 million), and said it was continuing to support customers following the cold snap.

Over the course of 2022, it said its weather experience in its UK & Ireland business was only marginally above long-term averages whilst its Canadian business actually recorded lower than long-term averages with no fourth quarter weather events.

($1 = 0.8110 pounds)

Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next