Aviva targets on track as Q1 general insurance sales rise 5%

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva (AV.L) said on Wednesday it was on track to hit financial targets as it recorded a 5% increase in general insurance sales in the first quarter, helped by strong performance in commercial insurance in Britain and Canada.

General insurance gross written premiums rose to a record 2.1 billion pounds ($2.62 billion), while sales in the insurer's life business rose 1% to 8.7 billion pounds.

Aviva, under pressure from activist investor Cevian Capital, in March increased its cost savings target to 750 million pounds ($935 million) gross of inflation across 2018-24 and upped targets for cash remittances and own-funds generation.

The home, motor and life insurer is giving 4.75 billion pounds back to investors after raising 7.5 billion pounds following a string of disposals across the globe since the appointment of Amanda Blanc as chief executive in July 2020.

Aviva, which has major businesses in Britain, Canada and Ireland, also said in March it would boost its dividend this year and next, though Cevian said the insurer could give more to shareholders. read more

Fund management unit Aviva Investors saw external net outflows of 200 million pounds, however, which it said reflected volatile market conditions. Assets under management totalled 253 billion pounds at end-March, a 5% drop on the quarter.

($1 = 0.8013 pounds)

