Bahrain raises one-week deposit rate by 25 bps to 6% - statement















CAIRO, May 3 (Reuters) - Bahrain's central bank raised key interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday according to a statement.

Bahrain raised its one-week deposit rate to 6.0% from 5.75%, its overnight deposit rate to 5.75% from 5.5%, the four-week deposit rate to 6.75% from 6.5%, and lending rates to 7.0% from 6.75%, a central bank statement said.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Muhammad Al Gebaly











