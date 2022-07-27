Bahrain's central bank raises key rate by 75 basis points to 3.25%

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Bahrain said on Wednesday it raised its key policy interest rate on its one-week deposit facility by 75 basis points (bps) to 3.25%, moving in lockstep with the U.S. Federal Reserve's hike as the Bahraini dinar is pegged to the dollar.

CBB also hiked by 75 bps the overnight deposit rate to 3%, the four-week deposit rate to 4% and the lending rate to 4.5%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Yomna Ehab in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.