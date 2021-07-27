Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Banca Generali posts 44% rise in H1 profit, exceeds some 3-yr targets

The Generali logo in Milan's CityLife district, Italy November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

July 27 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali (BGN.MI) on Tuesday posted a 44% rise in first-half net profits, citing higher demand for financial advisory services and successful commercial policies it had implemented.

The wealth management arm of Italy's top insurer Generali (GASI.MI) said net profit came in at 190.1 million euros ($224.11 million) in January-June period.

The company, which mainly offers personal finance services, added it had already exceeded the targets for net inflows and total assets of its three-year business plan to 2021.

It also raised it full-year guidance for net inflows to between 5.5-6 billion euros. Net inflows amounted to 3.8 billion euros in the first six months.

($1 = 0.8478 euros)

Reporting by Rita Plantera, editing by Agnieszka Flak

