Banca IFIS ups FY net profit guidance after strong 2022 results















Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca IFIS (IF.MI) on Thursday hiked its 2023 net profit guidance to 150 million euros ($161.45 million) from 137 million euros previously forecast under its 2022-2024 business plan, the company said in a statement.

The lender, which is mainly engaged in trade receivables and non-performing loan, posted an increase of net profit of more than 40% year on year to 141.1 million euros last year, beating its guidance, while net banking income came in at 680.5 million euros, up 13.4% compared with 2021.

Banca IFIS said it would propose to distribute a balance on the 2022 dividend of 0.4 euros, bringing the total for last year to 1.4 euros per share.

($1 = 0.9291 euros)

Reporting by Alberto Chiumento, editing Federico Maccioni











