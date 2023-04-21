Banco BPM expects to double last year's net profit by 2025 - CEO to paper















MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) - Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) expects last year's net profit to double to around 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion) by 2025, its Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna was quoted as saying on Friday.

Castagna also told Il Sole 24 Ore daily in an interview that the lender was not interested in acquiring state-owned Banca Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI).

Asked about a potential acquisition by bigger peer UniCredit (CRDI.MI), he said that Banco BPM was proud to be considered a target, but that a deal would be appropriate only if it created value for shareholders.

($1 = 0.9128 euros)

Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing Gavin Jones











