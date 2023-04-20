Banco BPM to work on revising business plan, improve targets















MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) will work on updating its strategic plan in the coming months and is confident it can improve its financial goals, Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said as shareholders prepare to hand him another mandate.

Castagna, who has led Banco BPM since the 2017 merger that created Italy's third-largest bank, is set to be reappointed as shareholders vote on Thursday to name a new board.

"One of our top priorities for the coming months will be to update our business plan on a stand-alone basis which, I'm sure, will be able to aim to improve the recently announced targets," Castagna told shareholders.

