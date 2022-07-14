Bank of America fined $225 mln for 'botched' disbursement of jobless benefits during pandemic

A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - Bank of America (BAC.N) has been fined $225 million by a pair of U.S. banking regulators over what they called a "botched" handling of jobless benefits during the pandemic.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said the bank had a faulty fraud detection program that improperly froze accounts of thousands of people seeking jobless benefits in 2020 and 2021.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.