A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

June 28 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) said on Monday it expects to increase quarterly stock dividend by 17% to 21 cents per share, beginning in the third quarter of 2021.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.