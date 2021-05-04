Skip to main content

FinanceBank of America poaches Citi's Regniez to co-head France investment banking

Bank of America (BAC.N) has hired Emmanuel Regniez from Citigroup (C.N) to co-head its investment banking franchise for France as it seeks to strengthen its network of European hubs after Brexit, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Regniez will co-head the unit with Jerome Morisseau and will work closely with Stephane Courbon and Laurent Vieillevigne - respectively chairman of corporate and investment banking division for France and vice chairman of investment banking for France.

