A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bank of America (BAC.N) has hired Emmanuel Regniez from Citigroup (C.N) to co-head its investment banking franchise for France as it seeks to strengthen its network of European hubs after Brexit, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Regniez will co-head the unit with Jerome Morisseau and will work closely with Stephane Courbon and Laurent Vieillevigne - respectively chairman of corporate and investment banking division for France and vice chairman of investment banking for France.

