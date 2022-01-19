Bank of America profit jumps on M&A boost, loan growth

A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) reported a jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, benefiting from loan growth and a frenetic pace of global dealmaking activity that helped drive its investment banking business.

Profit rose to $6.77 billion, or 82 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $5.21 billion, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 76 cents per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva

