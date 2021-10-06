Skip to main content

Finance

Bank of America raises U.S. minimum hourly wage to $21

2 minute read

A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) said on Wednesday it had raised its U.S. minimum hourly wage to $21, as it works to keep its promise of increasing the pay to $25 an hour by 2025.

Bank of America in May disclosed plans to raise its minimum wages for its U.S. employees, joining a clutch of firms that have pledged to pay employees more after a year of pandemic risks and government subsidies fueled conversations on whether companies pay their workers enough. read more

The $25 figure is higher than at competitors, and the second-largest U.S. bank has also asked its vendors to set a minimum wage of $15 an hour.

In the last four years, Bank of America raised the minimum hourly wage to $20 from $15.

Companies have sometimes been prodded to boost wages by employee complaints that spill into the public sphere. But there are also political pressures and a competitive reality in which one big company outlines a higher pay scale and others follow suit.

Walmart Corp (WMT.N), Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and CVS Health (CVS.N) have raised or are planning to hike wages.

The current minimum wage at the federal level is $7.25 per hour, enacted more than a decade ago.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 12:41 PM UTC

Biden to meet top U.S. banks, business leaders on debt limit

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Wednesday with leaders of the nation's stop banks and businesses to discuss Congress' efforts to raise the debt ceiling, the White House said, after Republican lawmakers' stonewalling on extending federal borrowing authority.

Finance
London's finance district, steeped in slavery, confronts its past
Finance
Mediolanum not necessarily looking at selling stake in Mediobanca - CEO quoted
Finance
Stats error meant UK state borrowed less than thought: ONS
Finance
Banks make slow progress on UK gender pay, while gap widens for insurers