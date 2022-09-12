Bank of America unit fined $5 mln for options reporting failures

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Bank of America logo is seen in New York City, New York, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Sept 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator has fined a Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) unit $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions more than 7.4 million times.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

