Bank of America unit to pay $11.7 mln to settle charges over unit investment trusts
June 25 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch unit agreed to pay nearly $11.7 million in fines and restitution related to excessive sales charges and supervisory failures involving unit investment trusts, a U.S. regulator said on Friday.
The payout includes a $3.25 million fine and $8.44 million of restitution, according to an order from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Merrill Lynch did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.
