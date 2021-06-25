Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Bank of America unit to pay $11.7 mln to settle charges over unit investment trusts

A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

June 25 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch unit agreed to pay nearly $11.7 million in fines and restitution related to excessive sales charges and supervisory failures involving unit investment trusts, a U.S. regulator said on Friday.

The payout includes a $3.25 million fine and $8.44 million of restitution, according to an order from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Merrill Lynch did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

