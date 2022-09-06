Bank of America will release more guidance on work from home in coming weeks -CEO

A person walks past a Bank of America sign in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) will outline flexible working standards over the next six to eight weeks that will adapt to changing conditions, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said during a New York industry conference on Tuesday.

His comments come as financial companies globally are offering more incentives, including free meals, as they battle to get staff back to the office, Reuters reported last week. read more

Hybrid working policies were introduced across the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, but data seen by Reuters and interviews with finance sector executives showed attendances falling short of expectations globally.

"We have 210,000 people and there’s literally 210,000 different views of what people want,” Moynihan said. "We’ll have more flexibility than we did, on paper, before."

"We'll have more formality to the flexibility," to make standards more consistent and fair across business units, he said, adding that the bank's buildings are full and active.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michelle Price Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.