Bank of America's CEO says consumer spending levels continue to grow
NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bank of America (BAC.N) Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said on Tuesday that consumer spending has been rising so far in February, continuing the upward trend the bank reported last month.
Speaking on CNBC, Moynihan also said that current corporate debt levels do not pose threat to core economy, which is benefiting from the uptick in consumer spending.
Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
