Bank of America's CEO says consumer spending levels continue to grow

Brian Moynihan, chairman and chief executive officer of Bank of America Corp, speaks during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bank of America (BAC.N) Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said on Tuesday that consumer spending has been rising so far in February, continuing the upward trend the bank reported last month.

Speaking on CNBC, Moynihan also said that current corporate debt levels do not pose threat to core economy, which is benefiting from the uptick in consumer spending.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.