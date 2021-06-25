Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Bank dividend cap could be lifted in coming months, ECB's De Cos says

1 minute read

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MADRID, June 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could lift a restriction on bank dividend payments in the coming months thanks to an improved macroeconomic scenario in the euro zone, ECB policymaker Pablo de Hernandez de Cos said on Friday.

"Now the macroeconomic situation has changed and the arguments that would justify extending or maintaining the recommendation are progressively disappearing," De Cos told a financial event in Spain.

"In the coming months, in July or September, we will communicate this decision, which has not yet been taken," he added.

The ECB has asked banks to limit dividends and buy-backs until the end of September but has already indicated that the restrictions would be lifted unless the economic outlook deteriorates.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo; writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 12:27 PM UTCFearing predators, Credit Suisse seeks new look or even merger-sources

Credit Suisse's top management are under pressure to come up with an overhaul plan for the scandal-hit Swiss bank that could include a potential merger with rival UBS (UBSG.S), three people familiar with its thinking told Reuters.

FinanceSurvey shows more U.S. stimulus money invested, day trading widespread
FinanceVisa to buy Swedish fintech Tink for $2.2 billion
FinanceBank dividend cap could be lifted in coming months, ECB's De Cos says
FinanceGerman fintechs Raisin and Deposit Solutions join forces

Two of Germany's largest fintech startups Deposit Solutions and Raisin have agreed to join forces in a deal to create a European group linking banks with savers, both companies said on Friday.