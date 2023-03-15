Bank of England in emergency talks as Credit Suisse crisis deepens - Telegraph















March 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England was holding emergency talks with international counterparts last night amid rising concerns as the crisis deepens in Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S), the Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The report comes after the turbulence at Credit Suisse renewed fears of a banking crisis that is reshaping international financial conditions on a daily - or even hourly - basis.

Bank of England declined to comment.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Muralikumar Anantharaman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.