Bank of England halts publishing exchange rates for tumbling rouble
LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday it would cease publishing the rouble's exchange rate against sterling and the U.S. dollar with immediate effect after the Russian currency slumped to a record low.
"In current market conditions it is not possible to publish rates that are representative of the prevailing interbank market," the BoE said in a statement. "Publication of these exchange rates is suspended until further notice."
