Bank of England halts publishing exchange rates for tumbling rouble

An adjacent building throws a shadow accross the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday it would cease publishing the rouble's exchange rate against sterling and the U.S. dollar with immediate effect after the Russian currency slumped to a record low.

"In current market conditions it is not possible to publish rates that are representative of the prevailing interbank market," the BoE said in a statement. "Publication of these exchange rates is suspended until further notice."

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton

