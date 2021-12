A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised its main interest rate to 0.25% on Thursday as inflation pressures mounted in Britain.

Most economists polled by Reuters had expected the BoE to keep Bank Rate at 0.1% due to a new surge in coronavirus cases.

Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce

