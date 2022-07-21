Bank of England sets out plans to regulate third party services to banks

1 minute read

Buses travel past the Bank of England (BoE) building, London, Britain, December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville//File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of England set out proposals on Thursday for minimum reliability standards for companies like Microsoft, Google and Amazon which supply key services to banks and markets.

"It is vital that the firms we regulate can rely on services provided to them by third parties, particularly where those third parties have become critical parts of the system," BoE Deputy Governor Sam Woods said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.