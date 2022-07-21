Bank of England sets out plans to regulate third party services to banks

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of England set out proposals on Thursday for minimum reliability standards for companies like Microsoft, Google and Amazon which supply key services to banks and markets.

"It is vital that the firms we regulate can rely on services provided to them by third parties, particularly where those third parties have become critical parts of the system," BoE Deputy Governor Sam Woods said in a statement.

