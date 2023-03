[1/2] Logos of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen in Zurich, Switzerland March 19, 2023. REUTERS/Moritz Hager















March 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of England on Sunday said it welcomed the actions by the Swiss authorities to merge Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) with UBS Group (UBSG.S).

"The UK banking system is well capitalised and funded, and remains safe and sound," the central bank added.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru Editing by Peter Graff











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.