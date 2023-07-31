Bank of Ireland raises full-year forecasts

DUBLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland (BIRG.I) raised its full-year guidance on Monday and expects net interest income in the second half of the year to be marginally higher than the first when a 68% year-on-year jump drove a more than doubling in profits.

The bank reported a 1.2 billion euro ($1.1 billion) first-half underlying profit before tax versus 435 million euros a year ago when it was still operating in a negative interest rate environment. The European Central Bank has since lifted borrowing costs by a combined 425 basis points.

Ireland's largest lender by assets said its business income for the rest of the year is expected to be broadly in-line with the first half, when it rose 23% and that its full year return on tangible equity (ROTE) would be similar to the 18.5% posted in the first half.

($1 = 0.9083 euros)

