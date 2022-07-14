Bank SEB's Q2 net profit beats expectations

The SEB logo is seen on their headquarters building in Stockholm April 28, 2010. Swedish banking group SEB posted a much better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday due to lower loan losses and remained confident about asset quality in the hard-hit Baltics. REUTERS/Bob Strong (SWEDEN - Tags: BUSINESS)

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB (SEBa.ST) reported a smaller drop than forecast in net profit for the second quarter on Thursday and said credit losses were likely to remain at a low level for the full year.

Net profit fell to 5.84 billion Swedish crowns ($551.42 million) from a year-ago 6.57 billion, against a mean forecast of 5.51 billion in a poll of analysts on SEB's website.

($1 = 10.5908 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom

