1 minute read
Bank SEB's Q2 net profit beats expectations
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB (SEBa.ST) reported a smaller drop than forecast in net profit for the second quarter on Thursday and said credit losses were likely to remain at a low level for the full year.
Net profit fell to 5.84 billion Swedish crowns ($551.42 million) from a year-ago 6.57 billion, against a mean forecast of 5.51 billion in a poll of analysts on SEB's website.
($1 = 10.5908 Swedish crowns)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Anna Ringstrom
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.