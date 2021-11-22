Bank stocks rise on decision to nominate Jerome Powell for second term as Fed chair

A trader works on the trading floor as a screen displays a statement by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell following the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Shares in U.S. banks rose on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second four-year term by President Joe Biden, a decision welcomed by the industry.

In a statement emailed to reporters, Biden paid tribute to the "decisive action" which the Fed had taken in response toe the COVID-19 pandemic. read more

Lael Brainard, the Federal Reserve board member who was the other top candidate for the job, will be vice chair, the White House said.

The S&P 500 bank index was up 2.4%, on pace for its biggest daily percentage gain in 5 weeks.

Kevin Fromer, CEO of the Financial Services Forum, which represents the largest eight U.S. banks and their CEOs, offered congratulations to Powell and Brainard.

"We expect regulators will continue to hold the largest banks to the high regulatory and supervisory standards that have remained in place to support a resilient and essential part of the U.S. financial system."

Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Michelle Price and Pete Schroeder

