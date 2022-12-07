Barclays appoints Currie as chief operating officer















LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) said it has appointed Alistair Currie as its chief operating officer on Wednesday, as CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan reshuffled the ranks of his executive committee.

Currie replaces Mark Ashton-Rigby, who will step down and advise the bank on a part-time basis.

Currie had headed the lender's consumer banking and payments business, and will be replaced in that role by Vim Maru, who joins from Lloyds Banking Group.

The changes come at a time when Barclays' executive committee of senior managers has taken on increased prominence in the running of the bank, while Venkatakrishnan is treated for cancer.

The CEO, known inside the British bank as Venkat, said last month he will undergo 12-16 weeks of treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma but that his prognosis was good.

New chief operating officer Currie will in addition to that role take on the running of BX, the bank's name for its firm-wide company providing technology and other support services to all parts of the business.

Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely











