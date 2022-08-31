Barclays announces sale of remaining shares in South Africa's Absa

The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) will sell its remaining 7.4% stake in South African bank Absa (ABGJ.J), it said on Wednesday, completing its exit from a more than 90-year presence on the continent.

The British lender said it will sell the 63 million Absa shares to institutional investors in a process known as an accelerated bookbuilding, with the pricing yet to be set.

Barclays this year sold a similar sized stake for 526 million pounds ($611.84 million).

The British bank announced it would sell Absa in 2016, as part of a strategy revamp to focus more on the United States and Britain under then-Chief Executive Jes Staley.

($1 = 0.8597 pound)

