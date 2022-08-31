Barclays announces sale of remaining shares in South Africa's Absa
LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) will sell its remaining 7.4% stake in South African bank Absa (ABGJ.J), it said on Wednesday, completing its exit from a more than 90-year presence on the continent.
The British lender said it will sell the 63 million Absa shares to institutional investors in a process known as an accelerated bookbuilding, with the pricing yet to be set.
Barclays this year sold a similar sized stake for 526 million pounds ($611.84 million).
The British bank announced it would sell Absa in 2016, as part of a strategy revamp to focus more on the United States and Britain under then-Chief Executive Jes Staley.
($1 = 0.8597 pound)
