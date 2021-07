A Barclays bank building is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has appointed Ingrid Hengster as country Chief Executive for Germany, the British bank said on Thursday, as well as making her a global chairman for investment banking.

Hengster joins from KfW Bankengruppe. The move is the latest in a series of appointments as Barclays rejigs its management ahead of reporting interim results on Wednesday.

Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Edmund Blair

