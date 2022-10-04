Barclays appoints new investment bank head for Europe, Middle East and Africa















LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Barclays has appointed Tim Main as head of investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the British bank said on Tuesday.

Main succeeds Reid Marsh who will become global chairman of investment banking, typically a role focused more on dealing with clients whereas the job he hands over to Main is that of running the bank's business.

The bank said that building its EMEA business is a key part of its overall investment banking strategy globally, after previous Chief Executive Jes Staley focused on Barclays becoming a 'transatlantic' firm focused on the United States and Britain.

Barclays said Arif Vohra will succeed Main in heading its investment banking business that deals with financial institutions such as other banks.

