Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Barclays buys $3.8 billion Gap credit card portfolio in the U.S.

By
1 minute read

The logo of Barclays is seen on the top of one of its branch in Madrid, Spain, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) said on Friday its United States arm will buy a $3.8 billion credit card portfolio from Synchrony Bank, as the British lender seeks to grow its U.S. profits and diversify further in to fee-earning businesses.

The co-branded credit card accounts and receivables were issued in partnership with clothing retailer The Gap Inc (GPS.N), and the deal is expected to close in the second quarter of next year.

The deal comes at a time when banks worldwide are trying to grow fee-earning businesses such as credit cards, amid rock-bottom central bank interest rates that have squashed profits from their other main business of lending.

The deal follows an agreement in April between Barclays and Gap under which they would issue co-branded credit cards to Gap customers in 2022.

The acquisition, which Barclays said is being financed from its existing resources, is estimated to reduce the bank's core capital ratio by around 20 basis points.

Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 8:51 AM UTC

Exit game: Central banks' shift from crisis policies gathers momentum

While the financial world waits for the Federal Reserve to start reversing its ultra-loose policy stance, recent moves by a clutch of other central banks signal the days of pandemic-era accommodation are already numbered even as COVID-19 continues to impede smooth economic recoveries around the world.

Finance
Analysis: China's property crackdown stalks credit markets
Finance
Growth in China's home prices set to slow in 2021 on policy curbs - Reuters poll
Finance
Afghanistan's banks brace for bedlam after Taliban takeover
Finance
Barclays buys $3.8 billion Gap credit card portfolio in the U.S.