Barclays CEO Staley says he expects to be in job 'couple more years'

Barclays' CEO Jes Staley arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain january 11, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Barclays' long-running Chief Executive Jes Staley has said he plans to be in the job "a couple more years", after the bank reported a near-quadrupling of half-year profits on Wednesday.

Staley told reporters "the job is good", adding he would at some point look at succession plans.

Barclays (BARC.L) in recent weeks has reshuffled the leadership in its investment banking division. read more

The lender has begun sounding out potential successors for Staley, according to media reports last year.

Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Iain Withers

