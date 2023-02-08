Barclays CEO Venkatakrishnan not presenting bank's results -spokesperson















LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Barclays Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan will not present the bank's annual results next week, a spokesperson for the bank told Reuters, with the duties falling to Finance Director Anna Cross instead.

Venkatakrishnan's absence from the annual presentation to investors is due to his undergoing treatment for a form of cancer, the spokesperson said, and about which the Barclays CEO has said doctors have offered an 'optimistic' prognosis.

Venkatakrishnan, known as Venkat inside the bank, said last November he is undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma in New York, and will remain involved with the running of the bank.

The British bank reports its annual results on Feb. 15, with investors likely to focus on the performance of its investment bank after a reshuffle which has seen its co-heads of investment banking and of equities replaced.

The bank Chief Executive would normally helm the results presentation, which involves conference calls with analysts, investors and media to scrutinise the lender's performance and its outlook for the coming year.

Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.