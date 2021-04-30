Skip to main content

FinanceBarclays disperses $1.4 mln of COVID medical supplies in India

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

British bank Barclays has rushed out 1 million pounds ($1.39 million) worth of medical supplies to staff in India in the past week in the face of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

"We are very focused on India right now, which is our second biggest employee location," Chief Executive Jes Staley told reporters after the bank's first quarter results.

($1 = 0.7182 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · April 29, 2021 · 10:19 PM UTCClass of COVID-19: Next generation of bankers fear for future

It wasn't the introduction to high finance that Adi Patel had once anticipated.

FinanceStanChart to cut branch network in half, quarterly profit beats expectations
FinanceBiden leaves his mark on markets in first 100 days
FinanceTax cut drives biggest jump in UK house prices since 2004
FinanceBarclays profit more than doubles amid equity trading boom