The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

British bank Barclays has rushed out 1 million pounds ($1.39 million) worth of medical supplies to staff in India in the past week in the face of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

"We are very focused on India right now, which is our second biggest employee location," Chief Executive Jes Staley told reporters after the bank's first quarter results.

($1 = 0.7182 pounds)

