Barclays disperses $1.4 mln of COVID medical supplies in India
British bank Barclays has rushed out 1 million pounds ($1.39 million) worth of medical supplies to staff in India in the past week in the face of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.
"We are very focused on India right now, which is our second biggest employee location," Chief Executive Jes Staley told reporters after the bank's first quarter results.
($1 = 0.7182 pounds)
