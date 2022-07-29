Barclays enlists Citigroup to help with share buyback

A Barclays bank building is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has entered into an agreement with Citigroup (C.N) for the latter to conduct a buyback of Barclays' shares on behalf of the British bank, Barclays said on Friday.

Barclays on Thursday had announced the 500 million pounds ($610.80 million) buyback while reporting its first half profits.

($1 = 0.8186 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by Carmel Crimmins

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.