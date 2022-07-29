1 minute read
Barclays enlists Citigroup to help with share buyback
LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has entered into an agreement with Citigroup (C.N) for the latter to conduct a buyback of Barclays' shares on behalf of the British bank, Barclays said on Friday.
Barclays on Thursday had announced the 500 million pounds ($610.80 million) buyback while reporting its first half profits.
($1 = 0.8186 pounds)
Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by Carmel Crimmins
