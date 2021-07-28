Barclays first-half profits almost quadruple

Workers are seen at Barclays bank offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary H1 profit 5 billion pounds (2020: 1.3 billion)

Bank launches 500 million pound buyback

Dividends continue as curbs scrapped

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Barclays reported first-half profits that nearly quadrupled as it followed Wall Street rivals in reaping bumper investment banking fees from frenzied dealmaking, while COVID-19 pandemic-related bad loan charges remained low.

Barclays on Wednesday reported profit before tax of 5 billion pounds ($6.94 billion) for the six months ended June 30,well above the consensus forecast of 4.1 billion pounds from analysts polled by the bank and up from 1.3 billion a year ago.

($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

