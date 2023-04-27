Barclays first quarter profit beats expectations on credit card boom















LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Barclays reported a first quarter profit that exceeded expectations on Thursday, as a strong performance from its consumer banking business offset pressure on key other business lines.

The British bank reported pretax profit of 2.6 billion pounds ($3.25 billion), above the average analyst forecast of 2.2 billion pounds as compiled by the bank, and higher than the 2.2 billion pounds it reported in the same period a year ago.

Income at the lender's consumer, cards and payments division rose 47% to 1.3 billion pounds, thanks to rising credit card balances driven partly by its acquisition of a portfolio from retailer Gap last year.

Investment banking, a source of strength in recent quarters, was more mixed, with income from the global markets trading business sliding 8% and fees from advising on corporate deals also down 7%.

($1 = 0.8012 pounds)

Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise











