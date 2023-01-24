Barclays names former Credit Suisse dealmaker Deasy as investment banking co-head















Jan 24 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) said on Tuesday it hired former Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) dealmaker Cathal Deasy as co-head of investment banking.

Deasy will work alongside Taylor Wright, the co-head of global capital markets, the British bank said.

Deasy left Credit Suisse a few weeks ago, just months after being promoted to regional co-head of its investment banking & capital markets (IBCM) unit.

JF Astier and John Miller, who currently lead the business, are in "active dialogue" with the bank about their roles, a Barclays' spokesperson said.

Astier and Miller were promoted in 2021 to lead the investment banking business as part of a new management team.

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru and Lawrence White; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila











